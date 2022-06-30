Left Menu

India and Saudi Arabia discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Defence for Strategic Affairs Mr Ahmed A Aseeri called on Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar in New Delhi on June 30, 2022. They discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries. The Deputy Minister briefed the Defence Secretary about the 5th meeting of India – Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) that was held on June 29, 2022.

The JCDC meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Armed Forces) Shri Dinesh Kumar and Mr Ahmed A Aseeri. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress made in military-to-military engagements, including joint exercises, expert exchanges and industry cooperation. It was decided to identify new avenues and examine areas of mutual interest for Joint Venture in order to enhance defence industry cooperation. Enhancing the scope and complexities of the existing joint naval exercises and expanding bilateral exercises in other domains were also discussed.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of JCDC in Saudi Arabia on mutually convenient dates in 2023. The JCDC is the apex body between the Defence Ministries of India and Saudi Arabia to comprehensively review & guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

The Deputy Minister also interacted with the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC). A Defence Industry interaction was also organised for the delegation in which a number of Indian defence industries participated.

