Man wanted in drug case arrested by Delhi Police

On June 23, information was received that Kumar, wanted in a drug-related case registered at the Timarpur police station, would come to Loni. Kumar was granted interim bail in the drug-related case of Timarpur. However, Kumar did not surrender, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:15 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man, wanted in a drug-related case, from the Loni area in Ghaziabad, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Moti Nagar here, they said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh. On June 23, information was received that Kumar, wanted in a drug-related case registered at the Timarpur police station, would come to Loni. A trap was laid and Kumar was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anti Narcotics Task Force) KPS Malhotra said. Kumar was granted interim bail in the drug-related case of Timarpur. He was supposed to surrender after expiry of the interim bail on February 16. However, Kumar did not surrender, police said. He was previously involved in four cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police added.

