Kidnapped doctor's body found in forest

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:13 IST
The body of a doctor who was allegedly kidnapped from his clinic was found in Pindrahi forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in a decomposed state, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The body of the 34-year-old Abhijit Kumar Roy was found by the police on Wednesday following the confession by the prime accused, superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Roy was allegedly kidnapped by four miscreants from his clinic for ransom when he was treating a female patient of Kusumbha village on June 25. They killed the doctor with a sharp weapon the same night when their demand for ransom was not immediately met and dumped his body in the jungle, the SP said.

A search for the doctor had been launched by his brother Milan Roy and villagers on June 25 night and they had lodged a missing report at Katkumdag police station.

The complaint had mentioned the name of the prime accused as he had threatened the doctor's family with dire consequences if his demand for money was not met forthwith.

SP said a SIT was immediately formed and massive raids were conducted leading to the arrest of the prime accused.

The police found the doctor's body following a lead provided by the accused, who also disclosed the names of his accomplices in the kidnap and murder, the SP said.

Raids are on to apprehend the accomplices, he added. Meanwhile, about 500 villagers gheraoed the Katkumdag police station and demanded the arrest of those involved in the abduction and murder of the doctor, compensation and employment for the doctor's widow.

