Manipur landslide: Army says 5 civilians, 13 soldiers rescued

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:12 IST
The Army on Thursday said 13 soldiers of the Territorial Army and five civilians have so far been rescued from the landslide-hit railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district.

At least eight people were killed and over 70 went missing after a massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Army said Assam Rifles and Territorial Army troops carried out the rescue operations throughout the day in the general area of the Tupul railway station, in spite of inclement weather.

''The civil administration has cautioned civilians living in downstream areas of the (Ejai) river to take precautions and evacuate due to likelihood of breach in the dam created on the river by the landslide,'' the statement said.

The search operations will continue during the night, it added.

Engineering equipment, including dozers, have been pressed into service for creating access to the site and help in the rescue efforts, it said.

''Teams of Indian Railways, civil administration, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and locals of Noney district are also actively contributing in the search,'' the statement noted.

''So far, 13 soldiers of Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued, while mortal remains of seven soldiers and one civilian have been recovered,'' it said.

