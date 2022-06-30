Left Menu

Man gets life term for murdering brother in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:26 IST
A sessions court here on Thursday convicted a man for killing his own brother and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

District and sessions judge Chavan Perkash also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Bobi, alias Subhash, after holding him guilty under IPC section 302.

According to district counsel Rajiv Sharma, the victim, Manoj, was gunned down by his two brothers Bobi and Bablu in a suspected case of honour killing at Salhakhedi village under the Titawi police station limits on July 7, 2018.

He said the victim had refused to oppose his daughter's love marriage but his two brothers saw it as an insult to the family name.

The son of the deceased had lodged a complaint against his two uncles in connection with the murder, Sharma said.

