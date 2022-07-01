Left Menu

U.S. says FIFA to get another $92 million in compensation from corruption probe

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, will receive another $92 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. In August last year, the department had said FIFA was going to receive $201 million in compensation for the losses.

The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption in world soccer.

"This distribution of approximately $92 million as compensation for losses suffered highlights the importance of asset forfeiture as a critical tool in this endeavor," the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

