NZ remains concerned by steady erosion of rights, freedoms in Hong Kong

Aotearoa New Zealand has reiterated its concerns over the continued erosion of rights, freedom, and autonomy in Hong Kong.

On the second anniversary of the introduction of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says developments in Hong Kong remain a cause for worry.

"Two years after the entry into force of the National Security Law (NSL), Aotearoa New Zealand remains concerned by the steady erosion of rights, freedoms, and autonomy that has occurred in Hong Kong as a result," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Since the NSL was enacted, we have witnessed the suppression of freedom of speech and assembly, the stifling of political opposition, and a significantly narrowed space for media and civil society organisations.

"Aotearoa New Zealand calls on Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China to restore and respect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, as well as the high degree of autonomy guaranteed to Hong Kong until 2047 under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"Protecting space for peaceful alternative views is the most effective way to ensure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong. We urge China to act in accordance with international obligations to respect protected rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)