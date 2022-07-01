Detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner arrives at Russian court

Left Menu

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner arrived at a courtroom on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday to face trial on drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. Arriving at Khimki City Court in handcuffs, the 31-year-old athlete was seen wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:47 IST
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner arrived at a courtroom on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday to face trial on drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison.

Arriving at Khimki City Court in handcuffs, the 31-year-old athlete was seen wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt. She was accompanied by three people, with U.S. embassy staff also in attendance. One woman led her handcuffed down a corridor inside the building. Cameras were not permitted in the court.

