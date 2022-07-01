Left Menu

Russian forces capture Lysychansk oil refinery -RIA cites defence ministry

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:02 IST
Russian forces capture Lysychansk oil refinery -RIA cites defence ministry
the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday that Russian forces had captured an oil refinery in the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

