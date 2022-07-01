Russian forces capture Lysychansk oil refinery -RIA cites defence ministry
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:02 IST
the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday that Russian forces had captured an oil refinery in the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
