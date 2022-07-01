UP: Retired Army personnel held on theft charge

A retired Army personnel was arrested for allegedly stealing the railway's electrical equipment and rail lines worth over a crore.

''The stolen items were kept at a warehouse in Patna before being sold to various local industries. The accused has stolen rail lines and electric wire worth Rs 1.25 crore in the past a few years,'' Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector Manindra Yadav said.

Yadav said Ranvijay Singh, who is a native of Hardiya village, was held on Friday night.

According to officials, Singh used a mobile sim issued on a fake ID to conduct his operation. He arranged for the transport of stolen goods and smuggled it into nearby Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)