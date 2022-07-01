UP: Retired Army personnel held on theft charge
The accused has stolen rail lines and electric wire worth Rs 1.25 crore in the past a few years, Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector Manindra Yadav said.Yadav said Ranvijay Singh, who is a native of Hardiya village, was held on Friday night.According to officials, Singh used a mobile sim issued on a fake ID to conduct his operation. He arranged for the transport of stolen goods and smuggled it into nearby Bihar.
- Country:
- India
A retired Army personnel was arrested for allegedly stealing the railway's electrical equipment and rail lines worth over a crore.
''The stolen items were kept at a warehouse in Patna before being sold to various local industries. The accused has stolen rail lines and electric wire worth Rs 1.25 crore in the past a few years,'' Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector Manindra Yadav said.
Yadav said Ranvijay Singh, who is a native of Hardiya village, was held on Friday night.
According to officials, Singh used a mobile sim issued on a fake ID to conduct his operation. He arranged for the transport of stolen goods and smuggled it into nearby Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Protests against 'Agnipath' scheme continue in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted
Protests sparked by Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme turn violent in Bihar; trains set afire, BJP MLA injured
Violent protests against 'Agnipath' rock Bihar; BJP leaders attacked, JD(U) seeks rollback
Agnipath scheme: Bihar deputy CM urges students to withdraw protest, says other methods of recruitment not scrapped
Rahul questioning: Bihar Cong stages protests outside Raj Bhavan