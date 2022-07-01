Left Menu

UP: Retired Army personnel held on theft charge

The accused has stolen rail lines and electric wire worth Rs 1.25 crore in the past a few years, Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector Manindra Yadav said.Yadav said Ranvijay Singh, who is a native of Hardiya village, was held on Friday night.According to officials, Singh used a mobile sim issued on a fake ID to conduct his operation. He arranged for the transport of stolen goods and smuggled it into nearby Bihar.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:21 IST
UP: Retired Army personnel held on theft charge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A retired Army personnel was arrested for allegedly stealing the railway's electrical equipment and rail lines worth over a crore.

''The stolen items were kept at a warehouse in Patna before being sold to various local industries. The accused has stolen rail lines and electric wire worth Rs 1.25 crore in the past a few years,'' Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector Manindra Yadav said.

Yadav said Ranvijay Singh, who is a native of Hardiya village, was held on Friday night.

According to officials, Singh used a mobile sim issued on a fake ID to conduct his operation. He arranged for the transport of stolen goods and smuggled it into nearby Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022