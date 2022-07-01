Finland says it did not discuss specific extraditions with Turkey
Finland and Turkey did not discuss the extradition of any specific individuals or groups of people during negotiations at the NATO summit in Madrid earlier this week, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Finland and Sweden must keep promises of extraditions made during the talks, or ratification of the Nordic nations' NATO memberships will not be sent to the Turkish parliament.
