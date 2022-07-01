Maha fisheries official, one more person held by ACB for bribery
An assistant commissioner in the Maharashtra fisheries department was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Friday.Assistant Commissioner Baban Tumbare 57 and a private person, identified as Bhokardan tehsil resident Badal Suryavanshi 27, were held on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a fishing contractor, ACB Deputy Superintendent Sudam Pachorkar said.The contractor wanted the department to waive some fees as he had incurred losses.
An assistant commissioner in the Maharashtra fisheries department was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Baban Tumbare (57) and a private person, identified as Bhokardan tehsil resident Badal Suryavanshi (27), were held on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a fishing contractor, ACB Deputy Superintendent Sudam Pachorkar said.
''The contractor wanted the department to waive some fees as he had incurred losses. Tumbare sought Rs 90,000 and was paid the first instalment of Rs 15,000. When he kept pestering for the remaining amount, the man approached ACB, which held Tumbare in a trap when he was taking the bribe through Suryavanshi,'' he said.
