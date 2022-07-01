Left Menu

Govt approves proposal to provide financial relief to families of 35 journalists

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:21 IST
Govt approves proposal to provide financial relief to families of 35 journalists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has approved a proposal of the Journalist Welfare Scheme Committee headed by Sh. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of information and Broadcasting, to provide financial relief to the families of 35 journalists who have lost their lives. This includes 16 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19 under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS). The families will be provided with assistance up to Rs. 5 lakhs.

The JWS Committee also recommended assistance to two journalists suffering from permanent disability and to five journalists for their medical treatment of major ailments as per the JWS guidelines. The committee has approved a total assistance of Rs. 1.81 Cr during the meeting.

So far, assistance under the scheme has been provided to 123 families of the journalists who have lost their lives due to Covid-19. With the current approvals, in the current meeting a total of 139 families have been provided assistance.

Under the scheme, the families of journalists are provided with financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh in the event of the death of the journalist causing extreme hardship. Assistance is also provided to journalists in case of permanent disability, serious accidents and major health ailments.

During the last financial year, 134 journalists and their families were provided assistance under various categories amounting to Rs. 6.47 Crore.

The JWS committee meeting was attended by Shri Jaideep Bhatnagar, Principal Director General, PIB, Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (I&B) along with the journalist representatives of the Committee, Sh. Santosh Thakur, Sh. Amit Kumar, Sh. Umeshwar Kumar, Ms Sarjana Sharma, Sh. Raj Kishore Tiwari and Sh. Ganesh Bisht.

Journalists and their families can apply for assistance under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) through the PIB website at https://accreditation.pib.gov.in/jws/default.aspx

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022