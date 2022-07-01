Ukraine requests Turkey detain Russian-flagged ship carrying Ukrainian grain
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:54 IST
Ukraine has requested that Turkey detain and arrest the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy carrying a cargo of Ukrainian grain taken from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, according to a Ukrainian official and document seen by Reuters.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry official, citing information received from the country's maritime administration, said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, which the official said belonged to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia tried to talk Turkey out of Syria operation -TASS
Turkey jails 16 Kurdish journalists over propaganda charges
Russia, Turkey, Iran call for calm in Syria's Idlib
Kyiv says Russia wants to destroy Ukrainian statehood and nation
Ukraine says Russia wants to destroy Ukrainian statehood and nation