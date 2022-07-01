Left Menu

Ukraine requests Turkey detain Russian-flagged ship carrying Ukrainian grain

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:54 IST
Ukraine has requested that Turkey detain and arrest the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy carrying a cargo of Ukrainian grain taken from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, according to a Ukrainian official and document seen by Reuters.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry official, citing information received from the country's maritime administration, said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, which the official said belonged to Ukraine.

