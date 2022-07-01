Left Menu

Maha monsoon: Coordination among agencies must, says CM; hails officials for keeping Mumbai moving amid 275 mm rain

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:16 IST
Maha monsoon: Coordination among agencies must, says CM; hails officials for keeping Mumbai moving amid 275 mm rain
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said coordination among various agencies was necessary in the time of disaster and they must ensure there is no loss of life at any cost. Speaking at a meeting of the state disaster management authority, Shinde said officials of all agencies should be on the field so that staff are alert and vigilant.

Praising the Army and the National Disaster Response Force for the work done during the monsoon in the state last year, Shinde, who took oath on Thursday, said there must not be any lack of communication and dialogue among agencies.

War rooms must be set up at the district collector level and municipal offices to resolve grievances of people expeditiously, and the administration should be vigilant at landslide prone sites, Shinde said.

Municipalities should ensure residents of dangerous buildings are shifted to temporary tenements and are well looked after, he added.

''Me and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be available all 24 hours so that the administration reaches the last person in society, '' he said.

Shinde expressed satisfaction that Mumbai did not witness traffic snarls and water-logging despite the metropolis getting 275 millimetres of rainfall during the day due to steps taken by the civic body and timely cleaning of drains by the railways.

