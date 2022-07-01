Left Menu

Notice was issued to Nupur Sharma on Jun 18, she was questioned: Delhi Police

01-07-2022
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Friday said it had issued a notice to now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about two weeks ago for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, and that her statement was recorded. She was booked after she made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said a notice under section 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was served on Sharma on June 18 and her statement was recorded as per the law.

