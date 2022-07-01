IMF delegation heading to Tunisia to start loan negotiations, central bank says

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund will visit Tunisia on Monday to start negotiations over a loan programme, a central bank official told Reuters on Friday. The official added that the start of talks comes after the completion of technical talks between the IMF and Tunisia.

Tunisia, which is facing a financial crisis, is seeking to reach a loan deal in return for an unpopular reform package to shore up its struggling public finances. (Reporting By Tarek Amara)

