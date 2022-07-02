Left Menu

Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3ya9yib) TD and Cowen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 02:13 IST
Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3ya9yib)

TD and Cowen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Cowen's shares, which have lost more than a third of their value so far this year, rose nearly 18% in extended trading.

Cash-rich Canadian lenders have looked to expand in the United States in recent months to tap the growth potential of the market away from their largely saturated home turf. Earlier this year, TD agreed to buy U.S. lender First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in its largest deal to expand its footprint in the southeastern region of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022