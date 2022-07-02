Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News
Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3ya9yib) TD and Cowen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3ya9yib)
TD and Cowen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Cowen's shares, which have lost more than a third of their value so far this year, rose nearly 18% in extended trading.
Cash-rich Canadian lenders have looked to expand in the United States in recent months to tap the growth potential of the market away from their largely saturated home turf. Earlier this year, TD agreed to buy U.S. lender First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in its largest deal to expand its footprint in the southeastern region of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Cowen
- Canada
- Canadian
- Bloomberg News
ALSO READ
Golf-McIlroy trails U.S. Open leader Hadwin by one, Mickelson struggles
U.S. energy chief to discuss record pump prices with refiners next week
Republican walks out on U.S. gun legislation talks, Democrat remains hopeful
Golf-Hadwin credits caddie for keeping him grounded at U.S. Open
U.S. pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE companies