Libya's Dbeibah says 'election' the only solution for crisis

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 04:01 IST
The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said he supports protesters in the country, agrees that all institutions should leave including the government, and there is no way to do that except through "election."

Dbeibah's comments come after protesters stormed the parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk and staged the biggest demonstration for years in the capital Tripoli, in the west.

