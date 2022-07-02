Left Menu

R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

Kelly on Friday sued the Brooklyn jail that has housed him since his racketeering and sex crimes conviction, saying it wrongly put him on suicide watch after he received a 30-year prison sentence despite knowing he was not suicidal. In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, the 55-year-old multiplatinum R&B singer said officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center ordered the watch after his June 29 sentencing "solely for punitive purposes" and because he was a "high-profile" inmate.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 05:55 IST
R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

R. Kelly on Friday sued the Brooklyn jail that has housed him since his racketeering and sex crimes conviction, saying it wrongly put him on suicide watch after he received a 30-year prison sentence despite knowing he was not suicidal.

In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, the 55-year-old multiplatinum R&B singer said officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center ordered the watch after his June 29 sentencing "solely for punitive purposes" and because he was a "high-profile" inmate. Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean quoted a prosecutor as saying the jail's legal counsel had told her that "per the psychology department, is on a psych alert for various reasons, such as age, crime, publicity and sentencing." No timetable was provided.

Bonjean wasn't satisfied with the explanation. "Simply put, MDC Brooklyn is run like a gulag," she wrote. Kelly said the "harsh conditions" he faced led to "severe mental distress," and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment that violated the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment.

He is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, though the docket suggests Kelly is seeking $100 million. The jail did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Known for the 1996 Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly," Kelly was convicted last September on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth over two decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex, with the help of his entourage.

Kelly said he was also put on suicide watch after his conviction. Ghislaine Maxwell, another inmate at the Brooklyn jail, was placed on suicide watch on June 24, four days before being sentenced to 20 years in prison for aiding financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls.

Maxwell's lawyer said the British socialite had been given a "suicide smock" and deprived of clothing, toothpaste and soap though she too was not suicidal. Friday's filings did not say what specific conditions Kelly faced.

Kelly still faces an August trial in Chicago federal court on child pornography and obstruction charges, and various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
4
Mild tremors in DK, Kodagu districts of Karnataka

Mild tremors in DK, Kodagu districts of Karnataka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022