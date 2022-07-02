Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

Left Menu

A lower court order issued this week by a Houston judge had reassured some doctors they could temporarily resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy. Before that, doctors across Texas had stopped performing abortions in the state of nearly 30 million people after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had given some abortion clinics confidence to resume performing abortions. The order handed down Friday night by the state's highest court comes just days after some abortion providers rushed to resume services. A lower court order issued this week by a Houston judge had reassured some doctors they could temporarily resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy. Before that, doctors across Texas had stopped performing abortions in the state of nearly 30 million people after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion. The ACLU says the new order mans a ban on abortion in Texas can be enforced through civil lawsuits for now, but not criminally.

