Left Menu

Israeli airstrike on coastal Syrian village wounds 2

Israel carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the Lebanon border Saturday morning, Syrian state media reported. Two people, including a woman, were wounded.The attack was the first since a June 10 Israeli airstrike on the international airport in the Syrian capital of Damascus caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unusable.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 02-07-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 12:44 IST
Israeli airstrike on coastal Syrian village wounds 2
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Israel carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the Lebanon border Saturday morning, Syrian state media reported. Two people, including a woman, were wounded.

The attack was the first since a June 10 Israeli airstrike on the international airport in the Syrian capital of Damascus caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unusable. The airport was closed for two weeks and flights resumed on June 23. State news agency SANA said Israeli warplanes flying over northern Lebanon fired missiles toward several chicken farms in the village of Hamidiyeh south of the coastal city of Tartus. The attack happened a few kilometers (miles) north of the border with Lebanon. SANA said two people were wounded in addition to material damage. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Hezbollah, which has fighters deployed in Syria fighting on the side of President Bashar Assad's government forces and ships arms believed to be bound for the militias.

The Damascus International Airport strike marked a major escalation in Israel's campaign, further ratcheting up tensions between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally, the militant Hezbollah group, on the other.

The attack Saturday happened hours before Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was scheduled to arrive in Syria to meet top Syrian officials.

Iran has been one of Assad's strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria's 11-year conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

A U.N. report last week said the conflict that began in March 2011 has killed more than 300,000 civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022