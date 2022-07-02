Police claim of Zubair's bail being denied 'scandalous': Defence counsel

A defence lawyer in the case against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for his ''objectionable tweet'' against a Hindu deity on Saturday termed as ''scandalous'' the Delhi Police's claim that his bail plea was rejected and asserted that the judge was yet to pronounce the order.

Advocate Soutik Banerjee's reaction came after the Delhi Police said the court has dismissed the bail plea and sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody.

The defence counsel maintained that no order has been pronounced yet.

''It is extremely scandalous and speaks volume of rule of law in country that even before judge has sat, police has leaked to media,'' Banerjee said.

According to a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its plea for 14-day remand.

The court reserves the order after hearing arguments and the order is still awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)