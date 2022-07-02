Left Menu

Police claim of Zubair's bail being denied 'scandalous': Defence counsel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:45 IST
Police claim of Zubair's bail being denied 'scandalous': Defence counsel
  • Country:
  • India

A defence lawyer in the case against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for his ''objectionable tweet'' against a Hindu deity on Saturday termed as ''scandalous'' the Delhi Police's claim that his bail plea was rejected and asserted that the judge was yet to pronounce the order.

Advocate Soutik Banerjee's reaction came after the Delhi Police said the court has dismissed the bail plea and sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody.

The defence counsel maintained that no order has been pronounced yet.

''It is extremely scandalous and speaks volume of rule of law in country that even before judge has sat, police has leaked to media,'' Banerjee said.

According to a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its plea for 14-day remand.

The court reserves the order after hearing arguments and the order is still awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022