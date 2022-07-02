Left Menu

India slams USCIRF for 'misrepresenting' facts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:04 IST
India on Saturday slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its ''biased'' and ''inaccurate'' comments on the country.

The strong reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after the USCIRF alleged ''repression'' of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India.

''We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF),'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said the comments reflect a ''severe lack of understanding'' of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos.

''Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation,'' Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on USCIRF's comments on India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

