Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics

Alphabet Inc's Google will delete location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic, the online search giant said on Friday, following concern that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally. As state laws limiting abortions set in after the U.S. Supreme Court decided last month that they are no longer guaranteed by the constitution, the technology industry has fretted police could obtain warrants for customers’ search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans.

Factbox-What's in New York's new gun laws after Supreme Court ruling?

New York lawmakers revamped the state's gun laws after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision established an individual right to carry handguns in public for self-defense. The court ruled New York's restrictive gun-license system was unconstitutional, as were similar regimes in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Australians rally against U.S. overturning of key abortion ruling

Thousands of Australians joined raucous protests across the country on Saturday against the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of women's constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court last week overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, restoring the ability of individual states to ban abortion.

As business booms for people smugglers using trucks in Texas, risks grow

Months before dozens of migrants died inside a sweltering tractor-trailer this week that had slipped through a Border Patrol checkpoint on a Texas highway, another truck driver was making the same journey carrying 52 migrants. Roderick DeWayne Chisley was stopped on December 17, 2021, driving a stolen rig on the I-35 highway, which runs north from Laredo to San Antonio. According to court documents, Chisley said his payment for agreeing to drive the vehicle with no questions asked was $50,000.

Biden predicts states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions

President Joe Biden predicted on Friday that some U.S. states will try to arrest women for crossing state lines to get abortions after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedures nationwide. Thirteen Republican-led states banned or severely restricted the procedure under so-called "trigger laws" after the court struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling last week. Women in those states seeking an abortion may have to travel to states where it remains legal.

R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

R. Kelly on Friday sued the Brooklyn jail that has housed him since his racketeering and sex crimes conviction, saying it wrongly put him on suicide watch after he received a 30-year prison sentence despite knowing he was not suicidal. In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, the 55-year-old multiplatinum R&B singer said officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center ordered the watch after his June 29 sentencing "solely for punitive purposes" and because he was a "high-profile" inmate.

Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight

A former California appeals court judge who retired in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment is now representing former U.S. President Donald Trump in his legal battle with Twitter. Ex-9th Circuit Appeals Court Judge Alex Kozinski on Friday filed to appear in Trump's appeal of a trial court order dismissing a lawsuit against Twitter over the former president's ban from the social media platform following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Tropical storm Bonnie makes landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border

Tropical storm Bonnie made landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border on Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Heavy rainfall is expected across Nicaragua and Costa Rica

Millions hit the road, skies, for U.S. Fourth of July holiday

The number of people traveling by car and airplane for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to climb near pre-pandemic levels, a test for U.S. airlines that have struggled with inadequate staffing and flight cancellations this summer. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and bottled-up travel demand are translating into the strongest summer since the pandemic for U.S. carriers.

Biles, Rapinoe among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Four-times gymnastics Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and twice soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are among 17 people set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest United States' civilian honour, the White House said on Friday. The honour, awarded to those who have made "exemplary contributions" to the United States, global peace or other endeavors, will be presented on July 7.

