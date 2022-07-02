Tehsildars, naib tehsildars of Gurugram, Rohtak attend session on ethics

Gurugram Divisional Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan on Saturday conducted a training session on ethics and morality attended by tehsildars and naib tehsildars of Gurugram and Rohtak divisions.

Getting rid of corruption is the top priority of the state government, he said, adding, ''If tehsil offices are corruption-free, initiatives of the state government will get a boost and the general public will be benefited.'' Ranjan said vigilance committees have been constituted at the state, district and sub-divisional levels to root out corruption.

''These committees have been given immense powers. Not only this, toll-free number 1800-180-2022 has also been issued for the public to give information related to corruption,'' he added.

During the session, tehsildars were taught to monitor the summons service of revenue courts online.

The revenue department plays an important role in providing financial strength to the state, and it is very important for officers of the department to have full knowledge of their duties, rules and laws related to them, Ranjan added.

