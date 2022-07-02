Two men held for assuming false identities to stay in Goa hotel where rebel Maha MLAs camped

The Goa police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly assuming false identities and checking into a starred hotel at Dona Paula where the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra had camped, an official said. Two men, hailing from Haryana and Uttarakhand, stayed for a day in the starred hotel and have been arrested for impersonation, Panaji police inspector Suraj Gawas said. Incidentally, it is the same hotel where rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were camping. However, further investigations will reveal if there is a link between the incidents, he said.

According to police sources, the authorities zeroed in on the duo after it was suspected that they were staying in the resort under false identities.

The Goa police had maintained high security at the resort since June 29 when the rebel Sena MLAs along with independents had checked in after arriving in the coastal state from Guwahati.

