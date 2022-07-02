Left Menu

Two men held for assuming false identities to stay in Goa hotel where rebel Maha MLAs camped

The Goa police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly assuming false identities and checking into a starred hotel at Dona Paula where the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra had camped, an official said. Incidentally, it is the same hotel where rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were camping.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:02 IST
Two men held for assuming false identities to stay in Goa hotel where rebel Maha MLAs camped
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly assuming false identities and checking into a starred hotel at Dona Paula where the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra had camped, an official said. Two men, hailing from Haryana and Uttarakhand, stayed for a day in the starred hotel and have been arrested for impersonation, Panaji police inspector Suraj Gawas said. Incidentally, it is the same hotel where rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were camping. However, further investigations will reveal if there is a link between the incidents, he said.

According to police sources, the authorities zeroed in on the duo after it was suspected that they were staying in the resort under false identities.

The Goa police had maintained high security at the resort since June 29 when the rebel Sena MLAs along with independents had checked in after arriving in the coastal state from Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022