Kanhaiya Lal, Sidhu Moosewala mentioned in condolence message passed at BJP meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:34 IST
Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who were killed recently found a mention in a condolence message passed at the BJP national executive meeting here on Saturday, sources said.

The condolence message also mentioned several dignitaries and BJP leaders and the Army personnel who died during a landslide in Manipur.

The condolence resolution was read by BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia.

Earlier this week, Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two men who posted videos online claiming they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Days before his killing, the tailor from Udaipur in Rajasthan had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently “supporting” suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.

