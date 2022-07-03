Left Menu

Delhi: Car driver runs over man sleeping on ground, gets arrested

A car driver got arrested on Friday evening for running his vehicle over a vagabond sleeping on the street near the Ramleela Ground in Mangol Puri.

A car driver got arrested on Friday evening for running his vehicle over a person sleeping on the street near the Ramleela Ground in Mangol Puri. The unidentified injured victim had his head crushed and was immediately rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead and shifted to the hospital mortuary.

A case under section 279/304A IPC was registered in the Mangol Puri police station and the offending vehicle, a white Bolero was seized and taken into police possession. The accused, identified as Ashok, was a 31-year-old resident of Mangol Puri, who was driving the vehicle on rent and fled the spot after the accident.

During the interrogation, Ashok disclosed that his rash and negligent driving while reversing the vehicle led the tyre of the generator to run over the victim, brutally injuring him in the process. On July 1, the sleuths from the Mongol Puri police station immediately reached the crime scene after receiving an emergency call early in the morning.

The blind case of the fatal accident was solved within 12 hours by a team with the help of secret informers and local inquiries. The Mobile Crime team of Outer District and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to the crime spot for inspection.

After the inspection of the spot and examination of the CCTV footage, a white Bolero was suspected. The details of the car were obtained and the address of the owner of the car was visited, who stated that he had given his car to Ashok on rent, after which a raid was conducted at the accused's house. (ANI)

