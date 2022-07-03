Goa court grants bail to two NCP workers held from resort where rebel Sena MLAs were lodged
- Country:
- India
A court in Goa on Sunday granted bail to two Maharashtra NCP functionaries who were held for alleged impersonation while staying in a resort where rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena were put up.
Panaji Judicial first class magistrate Shahir Issani granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of Rs 20,000 each and they have been directed to appear before the police for the next four days, lawyer Ritesh Rawal, representing the duo, told reporters.
The two were arrested on Saturday under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for personation and cheating, police said.
Meanwhile, another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahir Issani
- Doohan
- Dheeraj Sharma
- Shrey Kotial
- Shiv Sena
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Sonia
- Ritesh
ALSO READ
Lokmat launches special magazine 'Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' at the historic central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature
Industrialist Rushikesh Patil gets Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award 2022
600 cases of fake news, rumours, hate speeches registered in one year in Maharashtra
Nine members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli
Bank of Maharashtra Mumbai North Zone organises Customer Connect Credit Outreach Programme, sanctions Rs 315 cr loans