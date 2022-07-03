Left Menu

Kochi: Police arrest man for uttering word 'bomb' at airport, later released on bail

A 63-year-old man was arrested for uttering the word 'bomb' at the Kochi airport. He was released on bail later.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 63-year-old man was arrested for uttering the word 'bomb' at the Kochi airport. He was released on bail later. According to Nedumbassery police, the man said 'bomb' when the airport staff at the check-in counter asked, "What's in your luggage?"

The incident happened yesterday at 1.30 am. The man with his wife at the airport was to board a flight. Mamman Joseph, a native of Pathanamthitta district with his wife was there to board the Emirates flight to Dubai and then to Australia from there, where their daughter is living.

Later the police registered a case for obstructing public transport and deliberately creating panic against him. Then he was released on station bail. According to the police, he uttered the word 'bomb' to express his irritation with the airport staff's continuous query about luggage.

The CISF personnel then thoroughly checked his bags and found nothing incriminating. (ANI)

