Two teenage boys drown in Pune pond

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in Dhayari area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The duo, Suraj Satpute (14) and Pushkar Datkhinde (13), ventured into the pond around 9:30 AM but drowned as they struggled to stay afloat. Another youth accompanying them raised an alarm after seeing his friends drowning, a police official said. Fire Brigade personnel fished out the bodies. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)