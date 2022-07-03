Two teenage boys drown in Pune pond
Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in Dhayari area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The duo, Suraj Satpute 14 and Pushkar Datkhinde 13, ventured into the pond around 930 AM but drowned as they struggled to stay afloat. Another youth accompanying them raised an alarm after seeing his friends drowning, a police official said.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in Dhayari area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The duo, Suraj Satpute (14) and Pushkar Datkhinde (13), ventured into the pond around 9:30 AM but drowned as they struggled to stay afloat. Another youth accompanying them raised an alarm after seeing his friends drowning, a police official said. Fire Brigade personnel fished out the bodies. Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Pushkar Datkhinde
- Pune city
- Dhayari
- Suraj Satpute
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Industrialist Rushikesh Patil gets Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award 2022
Lokmat launches special magazine 'Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' at the historic central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature
600 cases of fake news, rumours, hate speeches registered in one year in Maharashtra
Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall
Cross voting happens in such polls, nothing new in that; will find a solution: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results.