Two teenage boys drown in Pune pond

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in Dhayari area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The duo, Suraj Satpute 14 and Pushkar Datkhinde 13, ventured into the pond around 930 AM but drowned as they struggled to stay afloat. Another youth accompanying them raised an alarm after seeing his friends drowning, a police official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in Dhayari area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The duo, Suraj Satpute (14) and Pushkar Datkhinde (13), ventured into the pond around 9:30 AM but drowned as they struggled to stay afloat. Another youth accompanying them raised an alarm after seeing his friends drowning, a police official said. Fire Brigade personnel fished out the bodies. Further investigation is underway.

