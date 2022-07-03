Left Menu

3 held in connection with killing of law student in UP's Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 18:14 IST
3 held in connection with killing of law student in UP's Meerut
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old student whose body was recovered from a drain recently, officials said.

Station House Officer, Medical College police station, Sant Sharan Singh said the LLB first-year student, identified as Yash Rastogi, went missing on June 26, and his body was recovered from a drain near Pilokhari police outpost late on Saturday night.

Singh said the three accused have been identified as Sonu alias Salman, Shavez and Alijan and are presently being interrogated.

Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the viscera has been sent for examination, adding that the cause of death will be known after the report comes.

The police said after Rastogi went missing on June 26, his family members lodged a missing person report.

After examining footage from CCTV cameras, Rastogi's location was found at Shavez's factory located in Fatehullahpur, police said. When Shavez was interrogated, he named the other two accused who were also arrested, police said.

The police said Rastogi had a dispute with Shavez who along with his friends Salman and Alijan killed him, put his body in a sack, and threw it in a drain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022