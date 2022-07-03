Left Menu

Man sneaks into West Bengal CM's residence, spends night

The man scaled a wall of Banerjees house at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street to enter around 1 am, police said.He remained inside the house, spending the night sitting at a corner, and was spotted only in the morning by security personnel, a senior police officer said.They informed the Kalighat Police Station who arrested the man, he told PTI.Police said it is still unclear why he trespassed into the house, and going by the appearance, he seems to be somewhat mentally unstable.We are talking to him and trying to find out his whereabouts.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 18:50 IST
Man sneaks into West Bengal CM's residence, spends night
  • Country:
  • India

A man sneaked into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in south Kolkata's Kalighat area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident triggered a security scare with questions being raised that how he went past the large number of personnel who guard the chief minister's private residence, and spend a night at the house without anyone noticing. The man scaled a wall of Banerjee's house at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street to enter around 1 am, police said.

He remained inside the house, spending the night sitting at a corner, and was spotted only in the morning by security personnel, a senior police officer said.

''They informed the Kalighat Police Station who arrested the man,'' he told PTI.

Police said it is still unclear why he trespassed into the house, and going by the appearance, ''he seems to be somewhat mentally unstable''.

''We are talking to him and trying to find out his whereabouts. We are also trying to find out whether someone instructed him to enter the CM's residence with a motive. An investigation is underway,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022