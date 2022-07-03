Left Menu

Man killed in UP's Baghpat with his throat slit

A 45-year-old farmer here was killed with his throat slit using a sharp-edged weapon, police said here Sunday.SHO of Balaini police station Virjaram said the deceased has been identified as Shyamveer, a resident of Mavikala village.He said the incident happened Saturday night when Shyamveer was sleeping near his cattle shed.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:15 IST
A 45-year-old farmer here was killed with his throat slit using a sharp-edged weapon, police said here Sunday.

SHO of Balaini police station Virjaram said the deceased has been identified as Shyamveer, a resident of Mavikala village.

He said the incident happened Saturday night when Shyamveer was sleeping near his cattle shed. Another person named Shakeel was also sleeping in the shed on a different cot, he added. Around 1.30 am, Shakeel ran to inform Shyamveer's family members that he was injured, the SHO said. As the family arrived at the spot, they saw that Shyamveer's throat was slit, police said, citing a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased. Injury marks were found on his body.

Shyamveer succumbed to his injuries on the way to Meerut for treatment, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, police said, adding that some villagers inclduing Shakeel have been detained for interrogation.

The family members of the farmer said he had no enmity with anyone.

