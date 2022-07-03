Left Menu

Body exhumed in UP after Hindu family claims youth buried wrongly

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:34 IST
Body exhumed in UP after Hindu family claims youth buried wrongly
  • Country:
  • India

A body 20-year-old man was exhumed here after a Hindu family said that he has been wrongly buried, officials said on Sunday.

The body was buried again after collecting samples from it, SHO Saini police station Tej Bahadur Singh said.

According to the officials, on June 21, body of a youth was found in Banpukra village on the Delhi-Howrah rail route in Saini police station area. One Shabbir had identified the body as that of his son Ramzan, and buried him in his village.

Almost a week later, Santraj, a resident of Dhata village of Fatehpur district wrote a letter to the District Magistrate of Kaushambi Sujeet Kumar drawing his attention, claiming that the body buried is that of his son Suraj, and urged him to probe the matter, they said citing the letter of Santraj.

Subsequently, DM Sujeet Kumar directed Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Circle Officer of Sirathu to exhume the body, and get it examined by a panel of three doctors.

The body was exhumed in the presence of both the officials on Sunday.

The doctors collected the sample from the body for DNA testing, and blood samples of Santraj and Shabbir were also collected, CO KG Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022