Ukraine confirms withdrawal of its forces from Lysychansk
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:07 IST
Ukrainian forces have been forced to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, Kyiv's last stronghold in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's military command said on Sunday.
"The continuation of the defence of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw," it said in a statement on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lysychansk
- Ukrainian
- Luhansk
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five Ukrainian civilians return in prisoner swap with Russia - directorate
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in eastern Ukrainian town, official says
Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk - Ukrainian governor
Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk - Ukrainian governor
Blast rocks area near Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, say Russian separatists