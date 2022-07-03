J-K: Indian Army rescues youth stuck in Chenab River

Left Menu

Indian Army on Sunday rescued a youth from Chenab River, said officials on Sunday.

ANI | Kishtwar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:38 IST
Indian Army at the rescue operation in Kishtwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army on Sunday rescued a youth from Chenab River, said officials on Sunday. The 24-year-old who was evacuated by the army is a resident of a Kundal village in Kishtwar.

He met with an accident while working in fields with a hand tractor, across the Chenab river. He severely injured both his legs. He was later shifted to the Kishtwar District Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

