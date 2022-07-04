World News Roundup: Several killed, wounded in Copenhagen mall shooting; Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Reuters journalist Tsegaye Tadesse had front row seat to Ethiopian history

Tsegaye Tadesse, a former Reuters correspondent in Ethiopia who had a front-row seat to history and a knack for being in the right place at the right time, has died at 92. An avuncular presence, easily recognizable with his trademark pipes and fedora hats, Tsegaye covered every aspect of Ethiopian news: from the imperial splendour of Emperor Haile Selassie through the brutal rule of the communist Derg regime and the ruinous famine of the 1980s.

UK to host 2023 Ukraine recovery conference

Britain will host a conference next year focused on helping Ukraine recover from the damage caused by Russia's invasion, the foreign office said, as nations gather in Switzerland for this year's event. The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2022) beginning on Monday in Lugano will discuss how to rebuild Ukraine, bringing together a Ukrainian delegation with representatives of other countries, international organizations and civil society.

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six

Parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday amid record temperatures, local authorities said, killing at least six people and injuring eight. The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers, adding that there was likely to be a "heavy toll".

West African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday lifted economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali, after its military rulers proposed a 24-month transition to democracy and published a new electoral law. The bloc imposed stiff sanctions on Mali in January after the junta said it would not organise democratic elections the following month as initially planned.

Israel says it will test bullet that killed reporter, Palestinians disagree

Israel said on Sunday it would test a bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist to determine whether one of its soldiers shot her and said a U.S. observer would be present.

The Palestinians, who on Saturday handed over the bullet to a U.S. security coordinator, said they had been assured that Israel would not take part in the ballistics.

Belarus leader stands with Russia in campaign

The president of Belarus -- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's closest ally -- said on Sunday his ex-Soviet state stood fully behind Russia in its military drive in Ukraine as part of its longstanding commitment to a "union state" with Moscow. Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994 and accused in the West of human rights abuses, has allowed Russian troops to use his country's territory in invading Ukraine.

Several killed, wounded in Copenhagen mall shooting

Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an "act of terrorism". The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race, in an event that had sent thousands of cheering Danes into streets across the country.

Tropical storm Bonnie to become hurricane off Mexico coast Sunday

Tropical storm Bonnie is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Mexico on Sunday evening, packing winds of up to 95 miles per hour (153 km/h), Mexico's national meteorological service said. Bonnie made landfall on Friday evening on the Caribbean coast near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border, bringing heavy rains across the region, before crossing over to the Pacific on Saturday.

Uzbekistan reports casualties in unrest, opposition says at least 5 killed

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Sunday there were casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers after rare protests in the Central Asian country, and an exiled opposition politician said at least five people had been killed. Separately, a local government official told an Uzbek news website that thousands of people have been hospitalised.

Zelenskiy vows to regain Lysychansk after Ukrainian withdrawal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday acknowledged Kyiv's forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in the eastern Donbas region after a grinding Russian assault but vowed to regain control over the area with the help of long-range Western weapons. Russia said its capture of the city of Lysychansk less than a week after taking neighbouring Sievierdonetsk gave it full control of the eastern Luhansk region - a political win that meets a key Kremlin war goal. The battlefield focus now shifts to the neighbouring Donetsk region, where Kyiv still controls swathes of territory.

