Man stabs uncle over property dispute

A 52-year-old man was stabbed to death in Dubhad village here by his nephew allegedly over property dispute, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Singh, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

The accused Pritam was arrested on Sunday, they said.

