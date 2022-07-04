Left Menu

Suspect believed to have organised killing of Dutch crime reporter arrested - ANP news

A suspect believed to have coordinated the killing of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries was arrested on Monday, ANP news agency reported.

The 27-year-old Polish national was arrested in his Dutch cell where he was awaiting trial in another case, the report added.

