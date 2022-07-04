Punjab: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains's PA held in rape case

Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains's personal assistant was arrested here on Monday in a rape case of a 44-year-old woman, police said.

Lok Insaaf Party president and two-time MLA Simarjeet Bains, who is the main accused in the case, is still at large, they said.

Sukhchain Singh, appointed as a PA to Bains, was arrested, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravacharn Singh Brar said.

On July 2, police had arrested the former MLA's brother Karamjit Singh Bains in connection with the rape case.

The case was registered against Simarjeet Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021 on the directions of a local court.

The court has already declared Simarjeet Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders as they were not participating in the proceedings of the rape case.

The victim had alleged in her complaint that former MLA Bains had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

