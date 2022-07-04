Punjab: 3 members of family killed in road accident in Tanda

Three members of a family, including two women and a child, were killed while another one was injured in a car accident, police said here on Monday. The incident happened when the car in which they were traveling rammed into a parapet of a culvert near Focal Point, Tanda, about 34 Kms from Hoshiarpur, they said.

Those who died in the accident hailed from Jalandhar.

The injured man was admitted to the Community Health Centre in Tanda.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)