HC dismisses plea alleging Dera Sacha Sauda chief  replaced with "dummy"   '

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed on Monday a petition which alleged Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of rape and currently out on parole, has been replaced with a ''dummy''.

''The high court has dismissed the petition,'' a counsel for the Dera told reporters here.

He said the court trashed the plea calling it ''frivolous''.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (54), who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered, came out of prison over a fortnight ago on a month-long parole. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

The petition was filed recently before the high court and the State of Haryana is among the respondents.

Ashok Kumar and 18 other petitioners, who claimed to be ''staunch followers'' of the sect, had sought a direction to the ''official respondents'' (Haryana state) to ''verify the authenticity of the Dera chief''.

The petitioners had alleged that the Dera chief had been replaced with a ''dummy person'' which had deeply hurt their religious sentiments and those of other followers of the sect.

In the petition, they submitted after Singh's arrest the petitioners as well as other followers have noticed many changes in the body and personality of the Dera chief. ''....such as body height has increased by one inch, length of the fingers of hands increased, size of feet increased, size of eyes reduced and their shape has also changed, width of shoulders reduced, teeth arrangement has changed, change in voice and body language,'' they claimed.

The petitioners contended that such changes in the body were not possible after the age of 50.

The petitioners said, ''Bare perusal of the videos and photographs published by (the) alleged Dera chief/dummy person during the present parole period clearly reveals that his face and hands have a makeover or masking and that changes from video to video''.

The petitioners had sought an investigation by an independent probe agency.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on a month-long parole last month. He had later gone to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Singh was last year also convicted along with four others of hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 of murdering a journalist over 16 years ago.

