Latur man held with 12 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 7.20 lakh

PTI | Latur | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:26 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Twelve stolen motorcycles worth Rs 7.20 lakh were seized allegedly from a man in Udgir town in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Monday.

Netaji Narayan Ghodke (39), a resident of Nanded, was held on Sunday on a tip-off that he was selling motorcycles at low cost at some spots along the Karnataka border, Udgir Rural police station inspector Deepakkumar Waghmare told PTI.

Further probes into his activities are underway, Waghamare added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

