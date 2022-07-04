Latur man held with 12 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 7.20 lakh
Twelve stolen motorcycles worth Rs 7.20 lakh were seized allegedly from a man in Udgir town in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Monday.
Netaji Narayan Ghodke (39), a resident of Nanded, was held on Sunday on a tip-off that he was selling motorcycles at low cost at some spots along the Karnataka border, Udgir Rural police station inspector Deepakkumar Waghmare told PTI.
Further probes into his activities are underway, Waghamare added.
