No conclusion reached on origin of bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist - U.S. State Dept

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that independent investigators could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after conducting detailed forensic analysis.

The U.S. Security Coordinator, by summarizing investigations by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, also concluded that gunfire from Israeli Defense Force positions was likely responsible for her death, but that it found no reason to believe that this was intentional.

