MP boy dies while playing with rope hung from ceiling
On Sunday, when his kin reached home, they found him hanging from the ceiling. It seems the hanging happened accidentally, Yadav informed.
A 11-year-old boy died of ''accidental hanging'' while playing with a rope in his home in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.
The incident occurred in the boy's home in Tarkeshwari colony on Sunday when his mother was at a neighbour's place and father was in their ground floor shop, Shivpuri Dehat police station in charge Vikas Yadav said.
''The boy had hung a rope from the ceiling and used to play with it regularly. On Sunday, when his kin reached home, they found him hanging from the ceiling. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. It seems the hanging happened accidentally,'' Yadav informed.
