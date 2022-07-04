Left Menu

Gujarat: Man killed, two injured in furnace blast in Vadodara powder coating firm

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:56 IST
One person was killed and two injured in a blast in an electric furnace of a powder coating firm in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday, a police official said.

Dilawar Kachwala (70), the owner of Kachwala Brothers, a powder coating firm located in Sardar Estate, was injured in the blast and died while being taken to a hospital, said sub inspector Shailesh Vasava of Bapod police station.

''The two injured have been hospitalized. The blast did not cause a fire but it left the structure heavily damaged,'' fire officer Nikunj Azad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

