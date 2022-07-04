UP man arrested for making casteist remarks, calling for 'closing book of Constitution'

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly making casteist remarks and calling for ''closing'' the ''book of Constitution'', police said on Monday.

The accused, Puneet Thakur, made the remarks in a short video clip that was recorded over a year ago and recently surfaced online, drawing sharp reactions from some internet users.

In the purported video clip, he uses abusive words for Dalits without naming the community. He said the Constitution written by ''your ancestors'' will be closed and ''you'' will be assaulted.

Taking note of the video, police initiated action against the accused, who lives in the Jarcha area of Greater Noida, and announced his arrest on Twitter on Monday.

''The accused is currently unemployed. He said he made the video over a year ago but the clip has gone viral once again,'' Jarcha police station in-charge Shripal told PTI.

''He has expressed remorse over making the video and admitted that it was a mistake,'' Shripal said.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and further proceedings are underway, he said.

