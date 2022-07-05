Two officers shot after 'security incident' in Philadelphia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 07:53 IST
Two Philadelphia police officers were shot after a "security incident" near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show, local officials and media said.
"There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," emergency authorities said. NBC Philadelphia said two police officers were shot.
